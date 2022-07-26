Farming: Diversified Farm of the Year award 2022

The competition, which is open to any Scottish farm, will focus on the development of an additional income stream, alongside day-to-day farming practices.

The organisers said that the judges would be looking for excellent customer service, collaboration, support for local communities and a willingness to adapt to the changing economic landscape.

The 2021 award was won by Louise and Graeme Nicoll from Newton Farm Holidays and Tours in Angus, who offer holiday accommodation and farm experiences, including alpaca walking.

Sascha Grierson from SAC Consulting, which helps organise the award said the judges would be casting the net wide to attract and discover a range of different diversified businesses across the country.

“Whether your business is operating a meat box scheme, farm shop, vending machines, holiday cottage, wellness retreat, cookery school or clothing and textile business, to name but a few, they all contribute to Scotland’s economy.”

She said that winners and finalists would receive widespread recognition, offering the opportunity of new customers, increased sales and a chance to celebrate all they have achieved.

AgriScot chairman, Robert Neil said the award demonstrated how important diversification was for engaging with the public.