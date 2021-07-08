Farming - choose your cereals from home with virtual tour

Syngenta UK is offering a high-resolution alternative with a new, 360-degree virtual tour of the plots which they exhibited at this year’s Cereals Event to growers on their website at www.syngenta.co.uk/varieties-tour, using new camera technology to allow growers to browse the plots.

Users can navigate to individual variety plots to get a panoramic view of the stand by clicking on ‘hotspots’ in front of each plot or by clicking directly to the variety via a conventional drop-down menu.

From here the breeders said that users could ‘walk’ into the plot for a closer, high-resolution inspection of the variety, as well as clicking into summary videos and information sheets that explain each variety’s key features.

These include information on yield and quality performance, suitability to different drilling dates and soil types, disease resistance and its maturity.

“Choosing the correct variety lays the foundation for the rest of the cropping year,” says Syngenta marketing and communications specialist for seeds and seedcare, Kimberley Baker.

“And inspecting varieties in plots at various events and open days over the summer is often a key part of the variety decision-making process.