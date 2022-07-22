Farming: Charity looking for new trustees

In line with the skills assessment of the board, the organisation would especially welcome applicants with a background in either agricultural law or finance/investment management.

The charity provides emotional, practical and financial support to people in the Scottish agricultural industry – and its board is responsible for RSABI’s governance and strategy, and for making sure that the organisation is administered effectively.

David Leggat, chair of RSABI, extended sincere thanks to specialist in agricultural law, Hamish Lean, who is stepping down from his role as a Trustee after nine years of much-valued service.

“We’re looking for two individuals who are enthusiastic about the good work which RSABI does and who would be happy to volunteer their experience and knowledge to support the effective running of the organisation,” said RSABI’s chair, David Leggat.

“The particular skills we are seeking on this occasion are a knowledge of law, ideally including agricultural law, for the Trustee role, and someone with investment management and financial experience who would be co-opted onto our board,” said Mr Leggat.

Both these positions would play very important roles on the RSABI board, he said, at a crucial time for the charity in its mission to support people in need in Scottish agriculture.