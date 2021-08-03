Farming campaign puts focus on lamb

Running from 1-7 September, this year’s LLW will not only remind consumers how good lamb tastes, but will also reassure them on the sustainability of UK sheep production and the role it plays in maintaining the country’s unique landscape.

The industry-wide initiative is supported by NFU Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland AHDB as well as the AHDB and the National Sheep Association.

One component returning from last year’s campaign will be the 3,000 promotional kits sent to high-street butchers and farm shops, containing posters and recipe cards with key sustainability messages.

This year’s LLW campaign will introduce the next wave of the AHDB’s ‘We Eat Balanced’ campaign which re-launches this autumn. Evaluation of January’s campaign showed a 4 percentage point shift in consumers believing that red meat (including lamb) was naturally produced.

Rebecca Miah, AHDB’s strategy director for beef and lamb, said, “British farmers understand managing their livestock in a considered and sustainable way is a key responsibility – which they continue to embrace. They are doing this with progress made in recent years in areas such as grassland management and genetics.