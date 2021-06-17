Farming: Call to refocus the debate on land access

Sarah-Jane Laing said that there had been too much focus on the responsibilities of landowners

Speaking at an online discussion on land reform topics yesterday, Scottish Land and Estates chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing said that there had been too much focus on the responsibilities of landowners and the rights of access takers.

“And we need to redress that balance and focus more on the fact that the right is to ‘responsible’ access,” said Laing who argued that it was becoming apparent that the wording of much of the access guidance was “too polite” for some sections of the public to take to heart.

In a wide-ranging discussion covering many aspects of land reform, Laing said the debate was often represented in the media as highly polarised – but she argued that a more nuanced approach would be much more effective at addressing some of the real underlying issues: “And we should remember that land reform is about everyone involved in the sector and the ownership of land – and that includes the Scottish Government, the Ministry of Defence and local authorities as well as traditional estates.”