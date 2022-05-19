Farming: BVA chief’s alert on new Scottish Veterinary Service

That was the message given by British Veterinary Association (BVA) president Dr Justine Shotton when she addressed the organisation’s annual dinner at the Scottish Parliament earlier this week.

“I don’t have to tell any of you around the room tonight that diseases and animal welfare problems don’t respect borders,” she cautioned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will therefore be critical that the new service has systems that collaborate and liaise with the rest of the UK, and beyond, on disease surveillance, data collection, and information sharing.”

She added that the BVA was engaging closely to ensure that veterinary expertise was at the heart of the new proposals.

Dr Shotton also praised the work of Scottish vets keeping animals healthy, protecting public health and keeping the food chain moving against the backdrop of Covid, Brexit and the huge surge in pet ownership.

“But we also need to acknowledge that this has come at a significant – and ultimately unsustainable – cost to the profession’s capacity and wellbeing.”