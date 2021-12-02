Farming books' charity success

The well-loved books were compiled by farming journalist and regular contributor to these columns, Andrew Arbuckle, along with his late brother, John, who worked with him on the first two titles.

Farming is a Funny Business launched in 2016 was packed full of jokes, stories and anecdotes contributed by the agricultural community. The book was so successful it was followed by a second volume Farming is Still a Funny Business, which launched last year, with over 300 stories contributed for each of the books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between times, in Farming Facts and Fake News, the brothers pulled together a mix of essential information on all aspects of Scottish rural life, alongside many entertaining facts about farming, farmers and those who live in the countryside.

“Over the years, I reported on farming events, I always enjoyed the funny stories told by friends and colleagues in the industry. It was good fun putting them together into books,” said Arbuckle.

Chair of RSABI David Leggat extended heartfelt thanks to the Arbuckles and their team.

“We can’t thank Andrew and his late brother John, enough for all their hard work on the books, which have raised such an amazing sum for RSABI. There was a real effort behind the scenes to pull the books together and make them such a success.”