Farming: Action plan for wide farm vehicles

The scheme, which was agreed between Police Scotland and NFU Scotland following extensive discussions, allows farmers with wide vehicles to apply for a seasonal dispensation to avoid having to notify police for each individual movement.

The union’s transport specialist and Linlithgow farmer, Jamie Smart, said that abnormal load dispensations were required if a vehicle and implement were over three metres in width and/or projected more than four metres.

“Farmers and contractors should check the dimensions of their vehicles and implement, and any vehicle which exceeds these dimensions or may exceed them with an implement attached should be included on the dispensation,” said Smart who reminded growers that the application was both simple and free of charge.

“Farmers or contractors wanting to use this scheme can obtain an application form from Police Scotland, or members can get it from NFU Scotland by logging into the member’s section of the Union’s website and using the form enclosed in the Business Guide, or requesting a form from the union.”

He said that if all was in order, Police Scotland would issue a dispensation letter – but reminded farmers that it was important to check the details and carry a copy of the letter in all vehicles covered by it.