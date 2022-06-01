The agricultural charity will be inviting people in the Scottish agricultural community to get behind its #Challenge125 initiative which will get underway on June 23 on the opening morning of the Royal Highland Show and finish on August 26 when the Great Glen Challenge is held.

The aim is for people of all ages and fitness levels to get fit, have fun enjoying Scotland’s outdoors and raise funds to support RSABI while clocking up kilometres to reach the ambitious overall target of 125,000km.

Fundraising activities could include cycling, climbing Munros, horse-riding, swimming, canoeing, running or walking – any fun challenge that is distance-related. Participants can log their individual #125challenge with a page on the RSABI’s Enthuse fundraising platform. Prizes will be awarded for the top fundraisers and the most innovative challenge.

Sponsoring both challenges this year Stirling-based livestock auctioneers, United Auctions will also be sharing their Royal Highland Show stand with RSABI - where exercise equipment will be set up for fun challenges and celebrity participation to get moving towards the 125,000km target.