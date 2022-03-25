And RSABI, the organisation which supports people in Scottish agriculture, yesterday said it was gearing up for an unprecedented increase in demand for its Help for Heating grants in the coming weeks, with energy costs expected to continue to soar, despite any rebate in duty announced in theChancellor’s Spring Statement.

The charity said that it had already given means-tested grants of over £25,000 since April 2021 to people across the country struggling to heat their homes.

The organisation’s Welfare Manager Chris McVey said she was keen to raise awareness of the heating support which RSABI offered:

“Many people in the agricultural community are set to face significant increases in their energy costs from April and we know there is real concern,” said McVey.

“Older rural properties can often be harder to heat compared with more modern homes, with stone walls and single glazed windows,” he added.

He said that typically, RSABI offered grants worth around £300 to help people who are eligible pay for heating, although higher value grants are also being offered, depending on different circumstances.