Farmers give food security warning

And this week NFU Scotland continued to put food security front and centre of its lobbying priorities when it met with MPs and committee members at Westminster.

President Martin Kennedy and vice presidents Andrew Connon and Robin Traquair also promised to push all supermarkets to support domestic production - or run the risk of not having domestic production to support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This perfect storm - and I don’t use the term lightly - driven by Brexit, Covid and now the dreadful war in Ukraine will have repercussions for years to come,” said Kennedy.

“We will continue to play our part as food producers, but we simply cannot do that without proper support and prices for the quality we produce.”

He said that although farmers could see the rising threat to food, sadly many were too blinkered and only interested in the short term.

“For far too long, we have not paid nearly enough attention as a nation to the most important energy source we rely on, which is food, and unless governments and supermarkets wake up soon, we will be looking at food security concerns that we haven’t seen since World War Two,” Kennedy warned.