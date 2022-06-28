Farmers get on their bikes for charity

Livestock auctioneers, United Auctions (UA), are challenging their customers to help the rural charity, RSABI, clock up 125,000km in their virtual challenge.

They have made a spin bike, a cross trainer, a rowing machine and a treadmill available in their main concourse at the mart for farmers to join in the effort to reach this goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mart said that customers could join in and be sponsored to use one of the machines and reach their own distance goal when they were in the market – and challenge friends to make their contribution towards the RSABI’s ambitious overall target.

Are you up for the RSABI 125th anniversary challenge? Pictured from left are RSABI Vice-Chair Jimmy McLean, George Purves, Managing Director of United Auctions and RSABI Chair David Leggat.

United Auctions kicked off its #Challenge125 campaign on Monday, June 27.

But the team at UA isn’t being shy about doing their own bit towards the goal with a pledge from four members of staff to complete 10km a day over the next 60 days for RSABI’s 125th anniversary.

The team from Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers includes Auctioneer Ross Fotheringham, Group Director Christopher Sharp, Sales Administrator Ailsa Taylor and Group Director Donald Young.