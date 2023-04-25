Farmers have called on the Scottish Government to make a clear statement rejecting proposals being discussed in Parliament to reintroduce lynx.

Some conservationists believe bringing back lynx would benefit eco-tourism and help control roe deer where they damage woodland. But the National Farmers Union (NFU) Scotland said the idea of bringing back the bobtail cat was “wholly unacceptable” when it comes to those managing livestock such as farmers and crofters.

The outcry came ahead of a reception taking place in Holyrood on Tuesday where politicians, rewilding groups such as The Big Picture and Trees for Life, scientists, landowners and school children were meeting to discuss potentially reintroducing the apex predator.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said the proposals about an “imminent reintroduction of predators” had caused considerable anxiety to those who keep livestock in Scotland.

NFU Scotland has hit out at discussions going ahead in the Scottish Parliament about the potential reintroduction of lynx (Mark Graham)

“NFU Scotland remains crystal clear that any proposals to reintroduce predators such as lynx, wolves or bears are wholly unacceptable to Scottish farmers and crofters and it calls on Scottish Government to make a clear statement rejecting such proposals permanently,” he said.

Mr Kennedy added: “Those reaping any benefit from these species’ reintroductions are rarely the ones bearing any of the costs or negative impacts.”

Former rural affairs secretary Fergus Ewing said he would never support a reintroduction of the species in 2018. Mr Kennedy said the union fully expected the current Scottish Government to stand by that pledge.

Earlier this year, UK environment secretary Therese Coffey told English farmers the UK Government would not support the reintroduction of predators.