Farmers call to back St Andrew’s Day ‘lamb bank’

Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace is lending his support backing to Quality Meat Scotland’s Scotch Lamb Campaign.

Over the past 10 years, Scotland’s livestock marts and red meat sector has been promoting Scotch Lamb as the meat to eat to celebrate Scotland’s patron saint on 30 November.

In a move to supply free lamb to as many Scottish schools as possible during St Andrew’s week, the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) has launched the concept of a ‘lamb bank’ to allow farmers selling sheep at any mart to donate lambs for the initiative.

“The funds from any sheep being sold via the marts and donated to the Lamb Bank will be used to supply lamb to Scottish schools during the week of the 30th of November,” explained Neil Wilson, IAAS executive director who said all producers had to do was let the auctioneer know they wanted to donate a lamb.

Last year, 11,600 home economics pupils from 115 Scottish schools signed up to participate in cooking lamb for St Andrew’s Day - and during the last decade over 1,500 farming families and their friends have organised social events to celebrate and feast on Scotch Lamb.

The promotional body, Quality Meat Scotland been a big driver of the Lamb for St Andrew’s Day initiative and has promoted the home cooking of lamb via retailers and the butchery trade – including with adding a twist to the traditional dish by including elements such as curries – as well as the serving of lamb in restaurants.

Lesley Cameron, QMS director of marketing and communications, said the organisation was delighted to support the IAAS again in advocating for Scotch Lamb to be the St Andrew’s Day dish:

“Since the initiative started, it’s been fantastic to see so many industry representatives come together and celebrate the taste and nutritional benefits of Scotch Lamb, as well as the product’s sustainability credentials.

She said that QMS’ activity would be carrying out its own programme to complement the initiative with work in schools featuring collaborations with chefs and social media influencers, as well as a media partnership which would generate multiple opportunities for people to see Lamb for St Andrew’s Day online and in print.

*At the first Lairg sale United Auctions sold 13,360 lambs with a busy ring full of buyers from throughout the UK seeing trade rocket as they buyers bid to secure the cream of the NCC hill lambs.

10,500 wedder lambs sold to an average of £68.63 (up £9.34 on the year) selling to £86.50 for Cheviots from Joyce Campbell, Armadale, Thurso and £86 for Beltex Crosses from M MacDonald, Achentoul Cottage, Kinbrace.