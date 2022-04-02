Entries open for Highland Show

Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Heavy Horse, Light Horse, Private Driving, Harness Grooming & Decoration, Heavy Horse Turnouts and Fleece classes can now be entered by applying on the show’s website.

And entries for Farriery, Poultry, Sheep Shearing and Show Jumping classes will open on Thursday 7 April.

The organisers said that to celebrate the bicentenary, a range of special commemorative rosettes, prize cards, sashes and medals would be awarded this year – including medals with gold finishing, a change from the usual bronze version awarded in other years.

This year, two new sheep classes for Dutch Spotted and Valais Blacknose were announced, as well as two new equestrian classes, Maxi Cob of the Year Championship and Mountain & Moorland Junior 122cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year.

This is in addition to a number of classes being upgraded to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier status.

RHASS competitions manager, David Tennant, commented: “This year will be the first time we have held a full Show in three years, so we have no doubt competitors will be eager to fully experience the incomparable atmosphere of the Ingliston showground once again.”