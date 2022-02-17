Encouraging city slickers to take the rural tourist route

Go Rural launch

The ‘Go Rural’ campaign will encourage urban residents to get out into the countryside, buy food and drink direct from a farmer, visit a farm for the day or book an overnight break or holiday. And while the inaugural event will kick off in Dundee this weekend, the organisers plan to push the message at 20 major towns and cities throughout the spring

“As well as making people aware of what is on their doorstep, there will be a focus on building knowledge and awareness of the Countryside code and how to keep humans and animals safe in the countryside,” said sector lead, Caroline Millar.

The social media campaign is being delivered through Scottish Agritourism, via the ‘Go Rural’ consumer-facing portal with support from other farming, rural and tourism organisations.

“A series of podcast and videos will capture the stories of different farmers across Scotland and a number of social media influencers and journalists will also visit different locations,” said Millar.

And she encouraged Scottish Agritourism members to host events on farm over the Easter break - with many already planning spring farm tours to complement the popular on-line ‘Lambathon live’ in April.

“83 per cent of Scotland’s population lives in two per cent of Scotland’s land in urban areas. Farmers are not only keen to welcome urban residents to visit the countryside, but to buy food and drink direct from a farmer and to have the opportunity to be able to have those on farm discussions about how Scotland’s food and drink is produced, and what farmers do to look after the environment and landscape,” said Millar.

She said that visiting a farm and providing access to green space had been recognised as hugely beneficial for mental and physical wellbeing. She added that in attracting people to the countryside her organisation had a responsibility to explain the importance of leaving only footprints and acting responsibly for the safety of farm animals, wildlife, and people.

“Conversations about responsible tourism will be a key focus of the campaign, delivered in a way which will inform and build relationships.”

The campaign has also gained the backing of a number of MPs and MSPs and local councillors keen to build relationships between urban and rural Scotland.

“In Scotland we are lucky to have some of the world’s freshest and finest locally produced food and drink here on our doorstep,” said Chris Law, MP for Dundee West.