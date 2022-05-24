Emergency payment for EU farmers

The exceptional measures will allow member states to pay a one-off lump sum to farmers and agri-food businesses affected by significant increases in input costs where these have been causing problems with liquidity and cash flow.

“By directly addressing these cash-flow challenges, helping to keep them afloat, the support will address the market disturbances and thus contribute to global food security,” said Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that farmers had proved their worth by producing food under difficult circumstances throughout the Covid pandemic – but they were now being heavily hit by the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “For some, survival is at stake,” he said. “With this measure, the latest in a series deployed under the CAP, we support them so they can keep producing the food the world needs, care for their land and provide for their families.”

EU farmers are set to receive a one-off emergency payment to help cover increases in costs.

The funding of up to €15,000 per farm is to be targeted to producers who are most affected by the current crisis and who are engaged in circular economy, nutrient management, efficient use of resources or environmental and climate friendly production methods.

The proposal follows another €500 million package aimed at safeguarding food security and reinforcing the resilience of food systems announced in March.