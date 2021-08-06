Driver shortage could hit grain uplift

Speaking this week NFU Scotland combinable crop policy manager, David Michie said that with many crops looking set to ripen at the same time this year, growers should speak to their buyers sooner rather than later and let them know if delayed uplift would be an issue.

He also advised farmers to contact their local machinery ring and let them know if they were either short of space or alternatively if they had space to spare.

“Lots of grain coming in at the same time could result in logistical challenges and early communication can help manage and mitigate these,” said Michie.Ian Muirhead, who represents the agricultural traders’ organisation, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) in Scotland, said that taking a proactive approach now would help prevent problems later, adding: “Good communication in the grain supply chain is the first step to finding solutions to any problems which may occur”.Machinery rings could also help ease the strain, with Ringlink Scotland’s Graham Bruce also advising early action.