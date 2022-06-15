Dramatic drop in pig herd numbers

The National Pig Association (NPA) said that data from sector analysts AgroVision, provided stark evidence of how the industry contraction would soon start to affect pig supplies going forward.

With the data covering around 60 per cent of the GB herd, the NPA said that the figures provided an overview of industry trends confirming significant reductions in sow numbers and weaners coming into the system on a weekly basis, with the trend also accelerating in recent months.

The figures showed that there were 373,000 weaners in April 2022, compared with 482,000 a year earlier, a huge 23 per cent drop, continuing a downward trend since the start of the year.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies said: “The AgroVision data should send out a message to our supply chain and government about the huge impact of this ongoing crisis so far on our production capacity, on top of the financial, emotional and animal welfare strain producers have been suffering.

“At a time when food security is under the spotlight, we do not want to see our production capacity eroded to the point where we are almost entirely reliant on imports.

“That is why we continue to call for all parts of the supply chain to play their part in putting prices up and for the Government to provide some proper support, so we can stem this decline in UK pork production.”

