Diageo launches barley project

The company said that the project would undertake one of the most ambitious agriculture pilots to take place in Ireland – with the barley supplied destined for the country’s iconic Guinness brand.

The three-year farm-based programme highlights opportunities for reducing the carbon emissions of barley production, improving soil health and carbon sequestration potential, enhanced biodiversity, reduced use of bagged fertilisers, enhanced water quality and improved livelihoods.

The programme will begin with 40 farms across spring and winter barley sowing, and aim

John Kennedy, President of Diageo Europe said a network of partners had been assembled to shape the pilot.

“Guinness will work in collaboration with Irish farmers and suppliers including, Boortmalt, Glanbia and Comex McKinnon, to understand the most effective regenerative practices, adapted to the local context and the specific needs of Irish barley production.

“This pilot is the first such programme being implemented by Diageo and the outcomes will help inform other potential opportunities, not just in Ireland, but in other countries where we source raw materials.