Deeside farmer clocks up the miles for RSABI at Royal Highland Show

Ken Howie, of Cairnton Farm, Lumphanan was among those who took part.

RSABI, the charity supporting people in Scottish agriculture, is encouraging people to get behind their #Challenge125 initiative this summer to help celebrate the organisation’s 125th anniversary and contribute to an ambitious overall target of achieving 125,000km.

#Challenge125, sponsored by United Auctions, launched at the Royal Highland Show on June 23 and will run until August 26, when RSABI’s Great Glen Challenge 2022 will take place.

Ken Howie, of Cairnton Farm (left) and Bill Gray, Royal Highland Show Chairman.

With static bikes available at the United Auctions stand at the Royal Highland Show, visitors were encouraged to take part and pedal to help give the challenge a boost in its first few days. During the show cyclists pedalled their way to a great total of 617km and helped to raise almost £2000.

Participants included Alison Rose, Chief Executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, Bill Gray, Chairman of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), Martin Kennedy President of NFU Scotland, Jim Smith, farmer and TV comedian, David Leggat, RSABI’s Chair as well as other trustees and staff, and many more visitors to the United Auctions stand.

Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive, said: “We’ve had a fantastic start to our #Challenge125 initiative, thanks to the tremendous support of our sponsors United Auctions and all those who contributed kilometres over the four days.

“You can join the challenge this summer to help improve your mental and physical fitness, as well as contributing your kilometres and helping us to reach 125,000km by 26 August.

“Why not set yourself a 125km (or other) target and walk, run, cycle, ride, swim – complete the kilometres however you would like to?”

Sponsors United Auctions will have exercise equipment available at their Stirling Auction Market for the duration of the challenge, with staff and customers encouraged to do their bit towards the target and help raise funds for RSABI. Four staff, including Auctioneer Ross Fotheringham, Group Director Christopher Sharp, Sales Administrator Ailsa Taylor and Group Director Donald Young have also pledged to complete 10km a day over the 60 days of the challenge.

RSABI Chair David Leggat said: “We’ve had such a great response to #Challenge125 so far. It was wonderful to see so many people willing to have a go on the bikes during the Royal Highland Show. Our thanks go to sponsors United Auctions for all their help and support, and also for pledging to take on so many kilometres for the challenge!”

Those wishing to sign up to take part should go to www.rsabi.org.uk/challenge125.