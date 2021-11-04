Daily briefing from UN summit on climate change for Thursday, November 4

Actor Leo was not the only A-lister at COP26

The huge policing operation at the summit has been hailed as a success, so far, by those responsible and received only mild criticism in some quarters.

However, the long arm of the law did feel the collars of five people who allegedly caused a stir during a protest march through Glasgow city centre on Wednesday.

Brad Pitt is no stranger to Glasgow - but PC Brad Pitt is.

And while the events were not witnessed by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio (he jetted over to Scotland to glad-hand the great and the good) one of the officers prosecutors say suffered in the alleged spray paint incident can also stake his own claim to fame.

For among the trio of Thames Valley’s finest who travelled to Scotland to bolster officer numbers was none other than one PC Brad Pitt.

Delegates are picky over snack choices

No one should be criticised for their choice of pick-me-up quick bite when attending a major event which demands stamina and concentration for extended periods..

Untouched and unloved: No one fancied tucking into broccoli crips.

COP26 delegates and the media attending the summit clearly voted with their taste buds when it came to crisps.

Just about everybody has a favourite flavour and maker and from the vast number left untouched it is clear that pickled onion Monster Munch and some bizarre and frankly unpalatable-looking ones made from baked broccoli were not overly popular despite their immaculate green credentials.

Leaving on a jet plane

Boris Johnson has been accused of rapidly losing sight of the lofty ambitions he espoused at COP26 when he reportedly flew to London from the summit on a private jet to attend a dinner at a ‘men-only club with former Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore – a renowned climate change sceptic.

Not the best message: Boris delivering a speech on COP26 in the Commons.

The PM left Glasgow at 6.20pm and arrived at London Stansted at 7.16pm, before heading to the private men-only Garrick Club.

The fashion of his exit was criticised as “staggering hypocrisy” by Labour chair Anneliese Dodds, after BoJo opened the summit by imploring delegates to stop “quilting the Earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2”.

Eat your greens

Enter Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens and appearing at COP26 in his new grown-up role as a fully-fledged Scottish government Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights.

Patrick Harvey - our 'minister for carrots'

A keen cyclist, eco-friendly transport campaigner and a key component of SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon’s cross-party majority at Holyrood, many have accused him of extolling the virtues of independence over matters close to the hearts of Greens supporters.

Now, it has emerged that Patrick was delighted to be dubbed "minister for carrots" at the Cycling Scotland conference for being in charge of spending the extra hundreds of millions of pounds to be doled out to encourage more people to walk and cycle to cut car emissions.