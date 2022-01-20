Cow numbers up, dairy herds down

The annual dairy herd statistics released by the Scottish Dairy Cattle Association (SDCA) show that cow numbers continued to rise in 2021 – but the economies of scale which were in operation also saw the number of herds fall yet again.

And while the number of cows increased over the past year by 3023 to stand at 179,361 cows in milk, the same time period saw a net loss of 11 herds compared to January 2021.

The average herd size continued to rise and now stands at 216 cows – but with only 832 dairy herds in the country, the continued fall marks a decline of 195 milk producers over the last 10 years.

Over the past twelve months there was also an increase in the number of herds monitoring somatic cell count and disease testing - a fact which the SDCA highlighted the awareness amongst farmers, milk buyers, and industry partners of the welfare and economic benefits of improving milk quality and reducing disease.

Commenting on the latest statistics, Janette Mathie, SDCA secretary said:

“Although farm gate prices increased during the latter part of 2021, the pandemic continues to be challenging, especially due to labour shortages and the rising cost of living, effecting costs such as fertiliser, fuel and energy prices.