Clippers at the ready for Scotsheep

With final preparations now underway for the leading agricultural event, hosted by Robert & Hazel McNee, the organisers have announced that alongside various other workshops, demonstrations and seminars, visitors will have the opportunity to watch ten-minute sheep shearing demonstrations on the hour from 10am to 2pm, followed by the Quickshear competition at 2.30pm.

Open to all sheep shearers, with two competitors at a time shearing a sheep against the clock, the competition will see the four fastest competitors judged not only on time, but also on the presentation of the sheep and will then enter a semi-final, followed by a final.

“This is an exciting addition to our programme of events for Scotsheep, which I’m sure will attract plenty of buzz on the day,” said the events chair, Willy Millar.

“II would like to encourage all shearers to get their entries in and sharpen those shears before the shearing season gets underway.’’

The competition is free to enter, with the first thirty entries accepted, but competitors will still need to pre-purchase a ticket for the event at www.scotsheep.org.uk