Children learn farming skills

The Royal Highland Educational Trust’s (RHET) “Talk to a Farmer” week gave school children the opportunity to interact directly with farmers, either on farm visits or on-line, and allowed the pupils to ask questions about farming practices and life in the countryside.

The 27 volunteer farmers involved in the RHET project came from across Scotland, stretching from Donald Ross in the Highlands to Alistair Hodge near Duns in the Scottish Borders.

School pupils tuned in to ask questions of beef, sheep and pig farmers, dairy farmers, and arable farmers growing cereals, using anaerobic digestors to generate electricity and even planting pumpkins for Halloween.

Angela Mill of Shawsmill Farm, Auchtertool received more than one hundred questions said:

“The quality of the questions indicated that the schools had engaged well and were really interested in what we had to say. It’s great to know what so many people are keen to learn more about what we do,” said Mill.

Commenting on the level of interest surrounding the project, RHET’s executive officer, Katrina Barclay RHET’s said: