Challenge to ‘red meat bad’ claim

Led by Professor Alice Stanton of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, the academics have claimed that the consumption of unprocessed red meat is not a risk to health, in a challenge to the claims made in the EAT Lancet journal which has been widely used to justify advice to eat less red meat.

Supporting the challenge, NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said that for some time the red meat industry had been taking a pounding from many ill-informed individuals and organisations.

“One of the biggest and most concerning issues of recent times has been the incessant drive to reduce red meat consumption for the apparent benefit of our health.”

He said scientists had voiced concerns about the report, which claimed a huge increase over a two-year period in global deaths due to red meat.

“Given that governments and policy-makers have been making decisions based on these figures, there are some serious questions to be answered here, none more important than why this evidence wasn’t peer reviewed and verified before publication.”