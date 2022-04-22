Caledonian Marts auction for Ukraine refugees

Livestock, sporting memorabilia, restaurant vouchers, holidays and farming equipment along with experience tickets will be among the 170 items auctioned live and online at caledonian.auctionmarts.com - when the sale gets underway at 11am.

“We are delighted with the lots generously donated for this sale,” said John Kyle, MD of Caledonian Marts. “I would love to see some competitive bidding on Saturday so that we can raise money for the Ukrainian people affected by the horrors of the Russian invasion.”

Thanking regular mart customers, friends and contacts for their donations, he said: “We have sporting memorabilia ranging from a signed Frank Lampard top to a commemorative tennis top signed by Andy Murray. There are butchers vouchers, restaurant vouchers, Murrayfield international tickets, golf days – you name it!

“For the farmers, there is everything from engine oil to a plough, cows with calves, ewes with lambs, and even llamas.”

He wanted to encourage people to take a look for themselves online and register to bid - or pass on to a friend who might like to bid when the sale gets underway on Saturday morning.