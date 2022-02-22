Brisk business at Stirling bull sales

Overall, 89 bulls from the breed sold to an average price of £6835, giving a clearance rate of 86 per cent.

The sale topper, Denizes Lancelot from Lancashire breeders M A Barlow and Sons, Four Oaks, Ulnes Walton Lane, Leyland, was knocked down to Richard McCulloch, Overhill House, Armadale, West Lothian.

The second top price of the day at 16,000 gns went to Ranfurly Limelight from WD and J Hazleton, Cohannon House, Dungannon, selling to Messr Fairhurst and Son, Bankend Farm, Lancaster.

Ross King, Wolfstar, Ormiston, East Lothain saw his two top of the sale bulls go for 13,000 gns and 12,500 gns. In total of eight bulls sold for 10,000 gns and above.

In the Simmental female lines the overall champion Brandane Laura from JA McMillan, Wagon Lodge, Norwich sold for 6,000gn to Cade Contractors, Paddock Farm, Buckden.

Meanwhile prices were back in the Salers lines, with averages tumbling by £231 on the year to stand at £4809.

Top price of 8,000 gns was made by a bull from Farmstock Genetics, Over Whitelaw Farm, Lindean, selling to Martin and Swinlees, Dalry, Ayrshire with the same herd selling at 7,500 gns, this time to G S McClymont, Cuil, Newton Stewaret, Dumfriesshire.