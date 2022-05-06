Book your farm assurance audit

“Planning is vital at this time of year and I know how busy things can get. Changing weather does not help the situation – when it is good, we all want to be out there, getting the work done,” said Laurencekirk grower Andrew Moir, chair of Scottish Quality Crops.

But he said that the assessors wanted to work with scheme members to make the annual visit as simple as possible - and part of this was organising a time that best suited. And he said that while the natural instinct might be to delay the assessment, the best approach was to book a date ahead for a time that suited rather than waiting to be contacted by the assessor.

“… we all need to work with our certification body and assessors – making sure that there is then adequate boots on the ground when and where needed,” continued Moir.

“And to do this, a certain element of planning is required. I would urge all members who will need their passports in the next couple of months to contact LRQA as soon as possible and organise a date.”