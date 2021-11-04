Bird flu restrictions stepped up

Dairy farmers supplying First Milk have been asked to complete an individual Regenerative Farming Plan.

Following a number of detections of bird flu in wild birds, the Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales last night declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the whole of Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds. This means that from 1700 on Wednesday 3 November 2021 it will be a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Great Britain to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.

Keepers with more than 500 birds will need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, workers will need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and site vehicles will need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to limit the risk of the disease spreading. Backyard keepers will also have to improve hygiene measures.

Yesterday also saw confirmation that a flock of kept birds in Angus had tested positive the H5N1 strain.

In order to limit the further spread of disease, appropriate restrictions have been imposed on the premises. The authorities said that the remaining birds at the premises will be humanely culled and three kilometre and 10 kilometre Temporary Control Zones have been set up around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease.