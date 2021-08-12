Bell rings the changes at STFA

Bell has become well known and respected within Scottish farming circles following roles with Quality Meat Scotland and SAC Consulting.

“We are very pleased to welcome Doug to the STFA team,” said STFA chairman Christopher Nicholson who added that the appointment came at a critical time for the industry.

“Within the next few years we will see the development of new agricultural policy to replace the former CAP framework, and it is vital that measures introduced are feasible and fair for the tenanted sector to allow tenants to compete on a level playing field with owner occupiers.”

He said that changes in the nature of farming, with more emphasis on carbon, the environment, and biodiversity, and more financial reliance on diversified incomes could all represent challenges for tenants operating under restrictive agricultural leases and it was cruicial that they were allowed to play their part.

Bell added that it was crucial that as new agricultural policy developed tenant farmers had a strong and influential voice to ensure their businesses are not impacted disproportionately.

Angus McCall, STFA’s first chairman and a founding member of the Association back in 2004 said he was delighted that someone with Bell’s understanding of the industry and practical knowledge had been appointed.