Beef demand grows despite rising costs

But despite the squeeze, Quality Meat Scotland said that prices looked set to remain positive, driven by increased global demand.

The organisation’s chief economic analyst, Iain Macdonald, said that while environmental activists had been urging shoppers to eat less meat, the strong global demand – and with it, improved farmgate prices – pointed to the fact that consumers were not acting on this message, with beef remaining a highly popular protein.

He said that from a level around 70m tonnes at the beginning of this decade, forecasters had predicted that global beef consumption would surpass 74m tonnes in 2030.

And with record prices being achieved in many countries around the world, he said that the EU beef market had been particularly strong.

“Without any obvious market signals, such as a sharp fall in beef production or a large shift in its trade balance, the high prices point to firm demand being the driver, possibly as the economy reopens and people begin to eat out more often again,” said Macdonald.