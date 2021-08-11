Beaver population growth success

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said that the results of the NatureScot survey vindicated the considered approach to beaver management which was in place and showed that the current management framework worked in the interests of beavers and wider biodiversity, whilst limiting the damage to valuable agricultural land:

“The figures indicate that, while the number of beavers controlled under licence remains relatively stable, beaver numbers and beaver territories over the same period have more than doubled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is clear that the objective of significant population growth through managed reintroduction is being delivered by NatureScot through the current beaver management framework.”

However, in light of the legal challenge to the current last recourse of shooting individuals in areas where there was significant damage to arable land and where trapping had proved unsuccessful, Kennedy said that it was vitally important that that licensed lethal control remained an option when other mitigation measures such as trapping and relocation had failed.