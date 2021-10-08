Barley researchers gets a boost

A total of 30 postgraduate researchers will be supported over the 2022-28 period with support estimated to be worth £9m from government sources and industry bodies, including the Scotch Whisky Research Institute, International Barley Hub and University of Dundee, with support from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and industry partners.

“The barley supply chain has come together under the umbrella of the International Barley Hub to work in partnership to achieve government and industry targets to reach net zero carbon emissions and to underpin the future climate resilience of barley as a major global crop,” said Professor James Brosnan, chair of the International Barley Hub (IBH).

He said that the new initiative would help create a new generation of scientifically diverse barley experts, allowing them to become sustainability leaders in industry and academia over the coming decades.

The IBH director, Professor Robbie Waugh, added: “A sustainable barley supply supports both UK agriculture and the significant economic benefit that arises when it is processed into whisky, beer and food.”