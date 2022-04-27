Back in the fields but not out of the egg production woods

JPNSnews-06-04-22 Chipper surrounded by chckens at the farm Photoshopped debz 2-PORUpload Chipper surrounded by chckens at the farm

That was the message given by egg producers who welcomed the return to free range conditions after the longest yet lockdown extended beyond the derogation, which allowed eggs from cooped up chickens which would normally be outside still to be sold as free range.

As a consequence, under EU marketing regulations which still apply in the UK, all eggs from free-range and organic flocks have been re-labelled as barn eggs since March 21.

But next week’s relaxation will allow more than 27million free range and organic hens once more into the great outdoors – and to qualify as free range once again from 2 May.Reacting to the relaxation of housing regulations, the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) welcomed the news - but made it clear egg producers were still at breaking point because of soaring costs of production.

“It’s really good news that shoppers will soon have free range eggs available on the shelves, and British farmers are extremely grateful to consumers for continuing to buy eggs from these flocks even though they have been temporarily re-classified as barn eggs,” said BFREPA chief executive, Robert Gooch.“But while it’s a relief to my members, lifting the housing order does not solve the crisis facing the egg sector. It will not remove the huge hikes in energy, transport, feed and labour costs they are experiencing.”Painting a bleak picture, Gooch said that a recent survey of BFREPA members had suggested that more than half of free range and organic egg farmers were considering exiting the industry: