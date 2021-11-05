Avian flu found in backyard flock in Scotland

All poultry keepers have been urged to comply with new biosecurity requirements

While the call was made by NFU Scotland, it received the backing of the farmer whose farmyard flock of chickens, ducks and guinea fowl was struck by the disease.

“To suddenly lose our pet flock was very difficult and heart breaking especially for the kids,” said Arbroath farmer, Amy Geddes.

Thanking the authorities for their quick and professional response she continued: “The speed with which our flock quickly succumbed to the disease, most likely brought in by wild birds, shows how devastating any such outbreak can be, not just for backyard keepers like me but particularly for commercial poultry keepers.”

Urging all producers, large and small to fully comply with biosecurity measures she added: “It is essential everyone remains as vigilant as possible and reports any signs of disease in their birds at the earliest opportunity to their own vet or directly to APHA.”

The union’s poultry working group chair, Robert Thompson added: “While housing is not currently a requirement, all poultry keepers must take this opportunity to review their contingency plans should a housing order, similar to that introduced in December 2020, be necessary later this winter.”