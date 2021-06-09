Arable Scotland jamboree is back

However, despite the decision not to stage the event in the flesh, the organisers have said it will bring together the key players in food production, academia and farming to discuss leading topics and provide a wealth of information to support the arable farming industry.

This year the focus will be on alternative markets and new cash crops, integrated pest management, sustainable crop rotations and reaching net-zero.

“The challenges of the past couple of years have been very significant; everything from Covid-19 and Brexit to market uncertainty and extreme weather conditions have tested the resilience of Scotland’s arable production businesses,” said the organisers.

To address some of these challenges, the series of ‘Arable Conversations’ webinars which were so well received last year will feature throughout the day.

In addition to the live webinar sessions the Arable Scotland website will feature a wealth of information and technical documents supplied by a range of organisations closely connected to the arable farming industry in Scotland. This information will be accessible during and after the event.