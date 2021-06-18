Animal welfare needs investment

The organisation said that without significant investment in new abattoirs and slaughtering facilities the proposed ban on live exports and reductions in travel time could severely impact producers in some areas of the country.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said the availability, capacity and location of abattoirs and slaughter facilities, along with shortages of staff, needed to be addressed urgently – as did the standards which would be applied to imports under proposed trade deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that to be able to cater for a ban on live exports, there needed to be a reversal in the sharp decline in abattoirs in recent decades which had fallen from 30,000 in the 1930s to around 250 today.

“Most farmers want to keep journeys to slaughter as short as possible, but there still needs to be choice and competition in order to maintain prices,” said Stocker.

“The loss of smaller, local abattoirs has meant that livestock has had to travel longer distances within the UK and it has led to an obstacle for those trying to establish local and direct supply chains at a time when there is clear consumer interest.”