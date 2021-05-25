American Foulbrood found in Perthshire hive

Chief Veterinary Officer, Sheila Voas.

The Scottish Government said the infected hive, which is located near the village of Stanley, would be destroyed.

It also said that beekeepers within 3km of the affected colony would be alerted via BeeBase and encouraged to increase their biosecurity.

The country’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Sheila Voas, said finding an outbreak was disappointing but highlighted the fact that beekeepers needed to remain vigilant for signs of the disease at all times – and that it emphasised the important work of the Scottish Government Bee Health Team.

Mrs Voas said: “As determined by legislation, appropriate action will be taken. There is no treatment permitted in the UK for AFB and therefore the bees, combs or bee products from the hive are required to be destroyed (by burning) whilst the hive, debris from the hive and any appliances or other things liable to spread the disease will be served with a notice requiring either treatment (sterilisation) or destruction.”

She said that the movement of bees and related equipment into, or out of, the affected apiary would be under specific controls supervised by Scottish Government Bee Inspectors and would include enhanced biosecurity measures and increased vigilance in the area.