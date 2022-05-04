All change at the top for SQC

Teresa Dougall has officially taken over the helm as MD after working in tandem with executive director Alistair Ewan, who stepped down this week. Dougall is a well-known face in the farming world with 30 years of experience in the sector, most recently working with NFU Scotland.

The tender for the provision of the assessment services which validate that good practice is exercised by members will see a third-party Certification Body (CB) contractor appointed to provide independent assessment and certification services to the organisation’s assurance programme.

A similar exercise carried out recently by the red meat assurance body Quality Meat Scotland saw Lloyd’s Registers replaced by the Scottish-based offshoot of SAOS, Food Integrity Assurance.

SQC chair Andrew Moir said the tender would add value to growers’ businesses by maximising cost-effective access to multiple market opportunities while providing independent verification that SQC growers demonstrated safe, traceable and environmentally responsible production of crops within Scotland.