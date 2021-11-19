Alan Clarke steps down at QMS

Announcing that he would be stepping down from his position after four and a half years at the helm of the levy body, the current chief executive, Alan Clarke said that with the organisation’s new 10-year strategy and business plans recently approved, he felt it was a good time for a new leader to take over the reins.

Clarke (60) will support the recruitment of a new chief executive and participate in supporting a hand-over period to ensure a smooth transition.

He said it had been a privilege to lead QMS and the dedicated staff who he commended for unstintingly striving to ‘protect, promote, support and develop’ Scotland’s red meat industry.

“The new 10-year strategy will help Scotland’s red meat industry navigate a post-Brexit, post-COVID world and I know QMS will go from strength to strength.”

Thanking Clarke for his work and wishing him the best for the future, QMS chair, Kate Rowell said: “Alan has guided the industry through the dual disruptions of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, which has been incredibly challenging.

"There are many times where he has faced great pressure with a multitude of difficult decisions, yet, always, he has had Scotland’s red meat industry at the heart of every decision that he has made.”