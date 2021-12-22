AgriScot's farm of the year finalists revealed

AgriScot is due to take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on February 9, 2022.

Bill Gray has managed the farm at Preston Hall in Midlothian since 1996. The farm successfully balances the competing demands of crop production and financial stability whilst protecting the environment and enhancing wildlife. As well as hosting a former monitor farm project, Gray is the current chair of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland.

Jim Reid runs his family farm, Milton of Mathers at St Cyrus near Montrose, with his brother Ron. The farm spans 80 hectares of seed potatoes, with the rest of the arable land dedicated to barley and oilseed rape. He is currently the host of AHDB’s Strategic Potato Farm in Scotland focusing on desiccation, crop and soil health trials.

Iain Wilson is the farm manager at Tulloch Farms near Laurencekirk. He manages around 2,000 acres of land, the majority of which is used for arable cropping. His two main priorities are the health and safety of his staff, and the health and wellbeing of his soil. In a bid to improve yields, Iain embarked on a successful trial project in 2018 which saw 450 blackface ewe lambs graze on 25 acres of oats, 25 acres of wheat and 37 acres of oilseed rape.