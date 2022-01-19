AgriScot Farm of the Year awards

And Lothian and Borders units have risen to the top in the sheep section, with the farm of Swinside Townfoot, Jedburgh run by Peter Hedley; Saughland Farm, Pathhead run by farm manager, Peter Eccles; and flock manager Owen Gray and Attonburn Farm, Yetholm run by Robert and Becca Rennie in Yetholm being announced as the finalists.

In the beef farm competition, Durie Farms in Fife, run by Douglas Christie; Adziel in Aberdeenshire, run by James, Irene and Gillian Fowlie; and, Drumbreddan Farm Stranraer run by Daniel and Lamont Hair have all been chosen to contest the title.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) chair, Kate Rowell, said that the finalists all demonstrated a passion to produce high quality, sustainable Scotch Beef PGI and Scotch Lamb PGI.

“I’m always impressed by the calibre of applicants for both AgriScot awards and it was not an easy task to determine which farms go through to the next stage of judging.

She said the aim of the AgriScot Scotch Beef and Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year awards, which are run by QMS and sponsored by Thorntons Solicitors, was to raise the profile of the dedication and stock management skills behind the production of Scotch Beef PGI and Scotch Lamb PGI.