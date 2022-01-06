AgriScot farm business event cancelled

Following a board meeting this week, the directors of the event described their huge disappointment as they took the decision to cancel the rescheduled farm business event.

The initial cancellation had been made as the venue at Ingliston was being used as a Covid Vaccination Centre, but the current Covid restrictions and recommendations designed to combat the Omicron strain of the virus, meant that the February date was no longer possible.

“The health and safety of all involved in AgriScot, from visitors to organisers to trade stand staff, is our top priority,” said chairman Robert Neill.

“That said, it is with huge disappointment and heavy hearts that we have made the decision to cancel the February event.”

“Current restrictions for indoor gatherings in Scotland mean that we would not be able to proceed.”

He said the board had waited until yesterday’s Scottish Government announcement to make a final decision but it remained difficult, if not impossible, to predict how long restrictions would be in place, making it impossible to continue to plan for February 9.

“We will immediately begin the planning process to bring AgriScot back into its regular date on 16 November 2022,” he added.