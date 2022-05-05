AgriScot arable farm of the year

The award, first made in 2017, has traditionally looked for entries later in the summer, with on farm assessor visits taking place in October, said AgriScot Director and Arable award convenor, John Weir:

“This year, however, organisers have decided to open up the award earlier, so that farms that have made the final short list can be visited pre-harvest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said nominations and entries could be made by farmers themselves or by agronomists, machinery suppliers, and others in the industry – anonymously if necessary – who wished to nominate their customers, clients, or neighbours as deserving of the 2022 title. He said that in eight weeks the competition assessors would then produce a shortlist of three farms to visit in July:

“This timing is new for 2022, but we believe it gives farmers a better opportunity to show crops and farms looking at their best at a potentially less busy time of year.”

Weir will be joined by Bill Gray from Preston Hall, holder of the current title of Arable Farm of the Year, to assess this year’s entries.

Gregor Welsh, General Manager at SoilEssentials, a sponsor of the award added: