Advertising body backs farming

The £1.5m campaign, which ran across TV, print and social media during January and February 2021, is believed to have been viewed by up to 18.5 million people. Key messages around naturally occurring Vitamin B12 and how red meat and dairy production in the UK is among the most sustainable in the world, put together to remind consumers of the role which both red meat and dairy play in a balanced diet. The campaign attracted 487 complaints in total.

AHDB’s chief communications and market development officer Christine Watts said: “We are delighted with the ASA’s ruling and are grateful for the careful consideration they gave to all the points which were raised.

“For British farming this is an important day as we can continue to communicate the benefits around consuming red meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet. We work hard to ensure our campaigns are robust and evidence-based.”

She said the AHDB was now focused on preparing for the next stage of its campaign, set to launch later this year, tapping into consumer trends around diet, health and environmental sustainability.