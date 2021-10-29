A 'perfect storm' of challenges for farming

NFU Scotland’s president, Martin Kennedy, outlines how important the world-renowned food and drink sector is to the Scottish economy.

That is the message which has been put out on the eve of the UN COP26 climate change conference in an online video featuring NFU Scotland’s president, Martin Kennedy.

Taking viewers on a scenic tour around some of the country’s farms, Kennedy thanks consumers for their support throughout Covid, resulting in strengthening sales of local and sustainably produced food and drink.

He also outlines how important the world-renowned food and drink sector is to the Scottish economy – and flags up the huge steps being taken at farm and croft level to tackle climate change and address biodiversity enhancement.

Kennedy also calls for greater political support to recognise the ‘perfect storm’ of challenges currently being faced by the sector including damaging trade deals, the labour crisis, soaring input costs like fuel and fertiliser.

He points out that while the UK was 80 per cent self sufficient in food just a few decades ago, this had now dropped to 60 per cent.

“That is dangerously low, and unless we are incredibly careful, we will be at the mercy of other nations across the world to produce our food for us and, in many cases, it will be produced with less care and attention to climate change, biodiversity, and animal welfare.”