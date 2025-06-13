Youth power on show at YPI National Event as £8.5m granted to Scottish charities

More than 800 people attended the annual gathering – Scotland’s largest celebration of youth philanthropy – held on Wednesday 11 June at Perth Concert Hall.

Through YPI – a programme managed and majority funded by The Wood Foundation – a generation has been empowered to lead meaningful, sustainable change that addresses the needs of those who need it most.

This year’s theme, Be the Change, was a compelling call to action. The event recognised pupils who took the time to understand the challenges faced by others, championed causes close to their hearts, and demonstrated a genuine dedication to social responsibility.

The YPI National Event was also an opportunity to reflect on the legacy that has been created since the introduction of YPI in Scotland.

Since 2008, £8.5 million has been granted to charities with the help of 390,000 young changemakers. This year, YPI engaged pupils from 280 Scottish secondary schools who raised £840,000 (£3,000 per school) for causes they are passionate about.

Garreth Wood, Chairman of The Wood Foundation, said: “For many young people, YPI is just the beginning. Over the past 17 years, The Wood Foundation has been proud to provide a platform that empowers young people to explore complex social issues, develop their confidence, and find their voice.

“The passion, empathy and commitment on display at this year’s YPI National Event were truly inspiring. It is our hope that this experience encourages young people to continue their involvement in their communities – whether through volunteering, advocacy or by remaining actively engaged in local initiatives.

“The YPI National Event also served as a valuable opportunity to unite stakeholders who have been integral to the programme’s growth and success, including our funding partners, local authority colleagues, third sector representatives, and the schools who so enthusiastically embrace and deliver YPI.”

The annual event was hosted by Sonni and Cory from St John’s RC High School in Dundee with pupils from 12 other Scottish secondary schools presenting moving and creative content.

In addition to the student presentations, which addressed issues including poverty, mental health and diversity, two keynote speakers also delivered thought-provoking speeches on the YPI stage.

Sheli McCoy – a record-breaking weightlifter, multi-business owner and TV star – captivated the audience with her inspiring talk The Sum of All Efforts. She shared her non-linear path to success in sport and fitness, encouraging young people to embrace their own journeys.

Sheli said: “Listening to young people speak so passionately about the causes they care about was truly inspirational. I wanted to encourage them to push beyond perceived limitations – both mentally and physically – and to feel empowered to become the best version of themselves.”

Young activist and YPI alum Emma Porter spoke about how her YPI journey at Springburn Academy encouraged her to continue volunteering and stay actively involved in her local community.

The event also featured a special performance by Ben Walker, Scottish Young Live Artist of the Year 2024, who participated in YPI during his time at both Montrose Academy and Mearns Academy.

He shared: “YPI was one of the first times I felt like what I had to say actually counted. It gave me confidence and made me think differently about the kind of impact young people can have.

“Getting to come back and see it in action again was really special. The energy, the passion, the belief these young people have in their causes – it is amazing to watch. It was a full-circle moment for me, and I am buzzing to have been a part of it again.”

The YPI National Event highlighted the power of youth voice, advocacy, and philanthropy, motivating attendees to consider how they can further their impact and continue contributing to their communities.

