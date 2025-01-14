Young man’s life transformed after Scottish surgeon removes life-threatening tumour on board Mercy Ships

A young man from Sierra Leone who was forced to leave school because of a life-threatening facial tumour has had it successfully removed by international charity, Mercy Ships.

Scottish Surgeon, Manjit Dhillon, a Consultant Surgeon in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, was one of two surgeons to perform the first complex three-hour surgery on board the world’s largest floating hospital, the Global Mercy in Sierra Leone.

“Without surgery, Alex’s tumour would have continued to affect basic functions like eating, speaking, swallowing, socialising, and living a normal life,” explains Manjit. “It could also have compromised his breathing.”

Alex, now 23, first noticed a swelling on his jaw as a teenager. Over the years, the tumour grew significantly, making it difficult for him to eat, speak, and swallow. It left him increasingly isolated and raised fears that it could eventually impair his breathing.

Alex after surgery, with his mother.

“In Scotland, we see benign jaw tumours like Alex’s, but they are most likely picked up very early during a routine dental scan or as a small swelling which the patient may or may not be aware of,” explains Manjit, who grew up in Glasgow. “The patient would have the tumour removed at an early stage and so it would never grow to the size we see in Alex’s case.”

Despite numerous attempts to seek treatment by his family – including medication, herbal remedies, and an unsuccessful surgery at a local hospital – the tumour continued to grow, causing physical and emotional distress.

“At first, it was okay, but later, the tumour started to grow again,” recalled Alex. “I felt bad because the surgery was not successful. It damaged my face and removed my teeth.”

His family’s determination to find a solution never wavered. Alex’s older brother, Ebenizer, sought help from politicians and local charities in Sierra Leone. One organisation offered to assist with surgery in Ghana, but Alex was unable to travel without a passport. With no clear path forward, the tumour continued to grow, deepening his isolation.

Scottish Surgeon, Manjit Dhillon (pictured in colourful surgical cap), performs the first complex three-hour surgery on board the world’s largest floating hospital, the Global Mercy in Sierra Leone.

“I was not happy because my friends were laughing at me,” explains Alex. “I used to run away from them and sit alone in my room. I found it difficult to sit among people because they used to laugh at me.”

The tumour’s impact was devastating. It caused infections, tooth loss, and even emitted a bad odour, forcing Alex’s family to stop sharing utensils with him. “Alex was always ashamed to be among others,” said Ebenizer.

Yet Alex held onto hope, saying: “I had faith in God that one day help would come.”

That hope was realised when the family learned through a government advertisement that Mercy Ships was returning to Sierra Leone after more than a decade. Alex was approved for surgery on board the hospital ship, the Global Mercy.

Alex with his life-threatening tumour.

The first surgery in October 2023 required removing a significant part of Alex’s jaw. In April 2024, Alex returned for his second surgery to reconstruct his jaw using bone from his hip, which was also a success.

“This was life-saving surgery for Alex,” explains Manjit, who has performed almost 100 operations for patients on board Mercy Ships. “It was amazing to be part of his journey and see him embracing a future of hope. He had been so isolated and shunned from society. It was incredible to watch Alex come alive and be part of his community again.”

Reflecting on the transformation, Alex said: “I was very happy, especially when people were around me and when they were hugging me.”

The joy extended to his return home.

“I shed tears of joy when I first saw him after his surgery,” said his mother, Zainab. “I immediately hugged him and started thanking God for curing my son. The place was crowded with people who were surprised and happy for him.”