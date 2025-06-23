Young Farmers on the ropes in final farming battle

The SAYFC Tug of War (tow) finale is one of the most exciting and energy filled events at the Royal Highland Show and requires great teamwork. It involves power, passion and dedication to training ahead of the regional qualifiers. Competition this year was so fierce that neither of last year’s winning teams qualified for the final.

Saturday saw a ring of highly motivated young farmers donning their colourful #pullingfortheteam shirts. Winning the battle of physical and mental strength in this year's ladies competition was Strathbogie JAC from Aberdeenshire, who stepped up a place on last year, with Avondale YFC from Lanarkshire taking second and Callander YFC, Perthshire, taking the third spot. The gents' event was won by Strathearn JAC from Perthshire, with Lesmahagow YFC, Lanarkshire taking second place and in third, were Deveron & Speyside YFC in Aberdeenshire.

Prizes at the event were presented by the sponsors Davidson & Robertson, represented by Graduate Surveyor Vicky Haddow, whose family has a long involvement with the tug of war competition.

Vicky said: “It’s brilliant to represent the company today - supporting young farmers is something I’m very passionate about, both in my role at D&R and as the current Chairwomen of Lesmahagow YFC. My Dad has coached the TOW team for nearly a decade, so I fully understand the commitment and dedication that goes into training for this competition.” The club was represented in the tow finals by their gents team, who came second.

Jillian Kennedy, Chair of the SAYFC, expressed heartfelt appreciation for Davidson & Robertson's continued support and said: "Having Davidson & Robertson back with us this year has been fantastic. Their support not only makes the event possible but their enthusiastic backing in the run up and on the day creates a real atmosphere of excitement and anticipation amongst members. It's partnerships like this that help showcase the strength and spirit of Scotland's rural youth."

Commenting on their win in the gents competition, the team said: "Unbelievable, all of a sudden it was just all over and kind of a bit surreal to be honest. We've been here 8 times: we've been third four years ago, second two years ago, and yeah, can't really believe it to be honest."

Strathbogie Quines (ladies) team coach David Mackenzie said:"I'm absolutely delighted. The league went well, and we had a good hard final. The quines have been training hard for it the last few months. Last year they came second, and the year before they came third so a slow progression. The quines stuck in well."

Summing up the day, Vicky said: “The next generation of young people in our industry are dedicated and determined, which was demonstrated by every participant today. It also highlights that our industry stands in good stead for future challenges we face.”

